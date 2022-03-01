This Twitter feed tracks flights of Russian oligarch's jets as they take off and land all over the globe

The Russian Oligarch Jets Twitter account lets you see the comings and goings of jets and helicopters owned by the likes of Roman Abramovich, Vladimir Potanin, Oleg Deripaska, and Alexander Abramov as they take off and land in London, Abu Dhabi, St. John's, Dubai, and Munich. One wonders what kinds of cargo are being loaded onto the planes.

The EU claimed it has banned Russian commercial and private jets from entering its airspace, but those rules don't apply to the rich, as usual. They can simply register their jets in a European nation and fly anywhere in the world.