It's pretty amazing how careful this excited border collie is while romping around with these two babies. The dog looks like it's itching to play a bit harder, even chase the babies — if only they would start running! But the smart pooch also knows to hold back, getting only so close, sometimes licking and gently pushing with its nose as the babies laugh their heads off. You couldn't ask for better playmates.

Via Hindustan Times