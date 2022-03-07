Donald Trump is snubbed by this week's exclusive GOP think tank of top leaders

An exclusive, "secretive," conservative think tank of GOP leaders and the GOP's biggest donors is gathering this week in Sea Island, Georgia — but former one-term twice-impeached president Donald Trump is not invited.

Speakers of the event — the American Enterprise Institute's annual World Forum — include Mitch McConnell, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Senator Rick Scott of Florida, and even President Joe Biden's Democratic top economic advisor, Brian Deese. The gathering will be private and off the record, and will "feature invite-only discussions, meals and access to miles of private beach," according to CBS.

From CBS:

The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit watchdog that focuses on corruption and abuses of power, has described the gathering as a "secretive" event "where industry titans and GOP megadonors [mingle] with mostly Republican power players at an exclusive, 'off-the-record' retreat." Past attendees have included billionaire executives from global manufacturing, energy, and financial companies. … While the nonpartisan — but historically conservative — group has previously supported aspects of Trump's agenda, many of its scholars have become critics of the former president, particularly after he refused to concede defeat in the 2020 presidential election. This year's guest list also underscores how some leaders inside the establishment wing of the Republican Party and their allies on the right are increasingly eager to move on from Trump and loosen his grip on the conservative movement. … Jesse Lee, a senior communications adviser to the National Economic Council, said Sunday in a statement, "The Biden White House has successfully found common ground on things like the bipartisan infrastructure law and competitiveness legislation by reaching out to stakeholders across the spectrum. We will continue to talk to anybody who has an interest in collaborating toward our goal of building long term growth that benefits all Americans."

CBS reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment but has not received a response.