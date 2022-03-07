Phoebe Bridgers' "I Know The End" as a pulp novel

Graphic designer Todd Alcott has done a ton of fantastic work making faux-retro book and movie covers inspired by rock songs, and I think he really knocked it out of the park with this new Phoebe Bridgers homage:

I first discovered Phoebe Bridgers opening for Conor Oberst in 2017, but "I Know The End," off her most recent album, was probably my single favorite song of 2020. Nothing else quite captured the mood and catharsis of that weird isolation year. But damn, now I really want to read a novelization of that song. (Is that a thing? Novelizations of songs? It should be.)