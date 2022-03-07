Protect yourself and your private data with this decentralized VPN

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

It's no secret that the cyber world can be a scary place filled with professional hackers capable of stealing vital, personal information. Not to mention, with nearly our entire identities and most valuable data living online, how can anybody ever feel completely safe?

The Deeper Connect Nano is here to save the day. An update to the Deeper Connect Mini, this device's decentralized private network (DPN) and 7-layer firewall protection will help you secure your network. It's super portable too, so you can take it with you everywhere you go. Best of all, for just a one-time purchase of $299, you can have online privacy for life without having to pay an ongoing subscription.

Besides guarding your data and history against being tracked and harvested, the Deeper Connect Nano is beneficial for many other online needs. With a decentralized private network, you can access websites that aren't available in your country at any time and anywhere with a high-speed internet connection.

Plus, the smart routing feature automatically switches your IP address, even during peak hours. It also blocks ads and malware from targeting your network and even has parental controls to shield kids from adult or violent content.

With frightening cybercrime statistics like "Every 32 seconds, a hacker attacks someone online," it's time to get serious about defending yourself, your family, and your business. Learn more about the Deeper Connect Nano's features and how it can be used with all of your IoT devices here:

For only $299, invest in the peace of mind you deserve with the Deeper Connect Nano, a device designed to safeguard your online anonymity without an expensive VPN subscription

Prices subject to change.