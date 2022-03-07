The Russian military's logistical problems explained

In a 20-minute segment, Wendover Productions examines the failed logistics of Russia's war on Ukraine. The Russian army is the junkyard that we've seen portrayed in media, but it's large and powerful all the same. The critical problem for it is logistics: it can't project a supply chain beyond its borders for more than a few days.

Indeed, that's what the "convoy" really is: a crude in-situ supply dump massing near Kyiv so that an attack can be maintained for more than three meals. And it's getting desperate, so the carnage will be worse when it finally comes.

One funny thing from this video: Russia's military communications are mostly analog radio: locals listen in and troll them.