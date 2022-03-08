With her own car, Florida trooper Toni Schuck blocked a driver speeding toward a crowd on Tampa Bay's Skyway bridge, closed for a 10k run. Schuck, who is recovering from her injuries at home, may have saved many lives: the driver was charged with DUI.
Cop blocks speeding DUI driver headed toward runners
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- crime
- mistakes
British rapper Dizzee Rascal, convicted of assaulting his ex, smashes photographer's camera outside courthouse
Dylan Mills, AKA Dizzee Rascal, was today convicted of assaulting his former partner, the mother of his children. If the cause of his malfunction is obscure, a clue might be found in what he did after he found out he was likely headed to jail: smash a reporter's camera outside Wimbledon Magistrates' Court. It's as… READ THE REST
Food fight ensues at Walgreens between brazen thief and intervening shopper
In San Francisco, brazen shoplifters continue to stroll into Walgreens stores and other shops, calmly fill giant bags with product, and walk out. Above is the latest incident in which another shopper tries to intervene only to be pelted with fruit by the thief. He throws bananas back at the shoplifter who then attacks with… READ THE REST
Vice principals charged with child abuse after failing to report high school sex assault allegations
David Shenhan Yang and Natasha Harris, assistant principals at Carter High School in Rialto, California, were charged with felony child abuse and failing to report child abuse. ABC News reports that they were told about multiple sexual assaults on campus but failed to pass on those allegations to authorities. A 17-year-old suspect was eventually charged… READ THE REST
Battle your stubborn facial hair with this RS3 Rotary Shaver for just $40
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Besides manic weather, unsettling new stories, and the continuance of a deadly pandemic, do you know what this winter has? The audacity, that's what this winter has. And, because the cold winter… READ THE REST
Save over 50% on Accointing Crypto Tax Software and make tax season a breeze
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. April is primarily known for two wildly depressing occurrences: showers and taxes. The good news is you've found some income in the form of cryptocurrency. The bad news is you have… READ THE REST
Protect yourself and your private data with this decentralized VPN
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's no secret that the cyber world can be a scary place filled with professional hackers capable of stealing vital, personal information. Not to mention, with nearly our entire identities and most valuable… READ THE REST