The many roles of Cillian Murphy

When I went to see The Batman last Thursday, there was one element from Christoper Nolan's take on the caped crusader that was strangely excised from Matt Reeves' rendition: this film had zero Cillian Murphy. Murphy's portrayal of Scarecrow became so intertwined with Nolan's groundbreaking trilogy that I practically expect to see him in every iteration of Batman until the sun goes cold.

Murphy's talent as an actor is undeniable. Although he's never truly gained ingress into Hollywood's A list in the past, he's seemingly on the cusp of becoming one of the most prominent actors on earth. With a lead role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on the horizon, there's never been a better time to become to explore Murphy's back catalog than now.

Murphy gives a quality retrospective of his career with the fine folks over at GQ in the video linked above. Even though there isn't a role that Murphy hasn't played to perfection, I have a soft spot for his turn as the menacing Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Check out the greatest hits of his filmography above.