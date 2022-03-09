Alleged sex offender Madison Cawthorn is charged for driving without a license

Accused sex offender, US Congressperson from North Carolina, Madison Cawthorn apparently felt privileged enough to continue driving after a court revoked his license. The maximum penalty for his crime appears to be 20 days.

Citizen-Times:

The Cleveland County stop happened around Shelby, according to Bethea and a court copy of the citation.

Trooper Tyler Gantt saw a 2019 Toyota Truck cross the center line on U.S. 74B and pulled it over at 10:26 a.m., Bethea said.

"The driver was identified as David Madison Cawthorn, 26 years old of Hendersonville, N.C.," he said.

"During the course of the investigation it was determined that the driver's license was in a state of revocation and he was subsequently charged with driving while license revoked."