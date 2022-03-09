Colorado's shame Lauren Boebert is mad that "Prince John" is "taxing us into poverty"

Hey, Prince John from Prince John, would you please stop taxing Bobo into poverty? How do you expect her to make a profit selling tainted pork sliders that give people bloody diarrhea?

"I don't know who is running the federal government these days, Joe Biden or Prince John uhh from uhhh uhh Prince John," she told a Fox News host, whose face froze in concealed bafflement as she uttered the nonsense.

Boebert: I don't know who is running the federal government these days, Joe Biden or Prince John uhh from uhhh uhh Prince John pic.twitter.com/MJ1ujbLoYk — Acyn (@Acyn) March 9, 2022

Check out these fun facts about the Colorado lawmaker:

Boebert is a high school drop-out. She quit high school when she got pregnant as a teenager in 2003, and didn't get her GED certificate until 2020, a month before her election primary. She owns a restaurant called Shooter's Grill in Rifle, Colorado. She says she encourages her staff to carry guns while working because a man was "beat to death by another man's hands … outside of [her] restaurant." She's lying. According to Wikipedia, "in 2013, a man who had reportedly engaged in a fight blocks away ran to within about a block of Boebert's restaurant and collapsed and died from a methamphetamine overdose." Her restaurant gave 80 people food poisoning in a single day. The restaurant didn't secure permits to set up a food stand at a county fair and served tainted pork sliders. She disclosed the location of fellow members of Congress on January 6. Wikipedia: "While the Capitol was being stormed, Boebert posted information on Twitter about the police response and pinpointed the location of other members, including that Speaker Nancy Pelosi had left the chamber." She voted against giving the Congressional Gold Medal to police officers who protected the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Twenty other Republicans voted against the motion. She voted to overturn 2020 presidential election results. She said, "The members who stand here today and accept the results of this concentrated, coordinated, partisan effort by Democrats—where every fraudulent vote canceled out the vote of an honest American—have sided with the extremist left." Her husband, Jayson Boebert, is a sex offender. In 2004 he pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure when he showed his penis to adults and minors at a bowling alley. She and her husband share a long rap sheet for various offenses, including domestic abuse.