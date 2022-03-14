Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in heels, dancing to Beyonce's "All the Single Ladies"

And just when you thought you couldn't like Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy any more, you discover a video of him, shirtless, in heels and tight vinyl pants, dancing to Beyonce's "All the Single Ladies." The guy has range!
Image: Screengrab
And just when you thought you couldn't like Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy any more, you discover a video of him, shirtless, in heels and tight vinyl pants, dancing to Beyonce's "All the Single Ladies." The guy has range!
Image: Screengrab
On last night's Late Show, Stephen Colbert had a little fun explaining (or not) what NFT art is and premiering a faux trailer for an NFT art heist film. Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
Feelings of intense duality have come to define Putin's invasion of Ukraine. It's impossible to watch Russian tanks plow through Ukrainian streets without feeling a deep sense of sorrow for the victims of Putin's unjust incursion, as well as elevated feelings of apprehension about how this event could potentially impact the planet. At the same… READ THE REST
As Russian tanks roll menacingly (albeit very slowly) toward Kyiv, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed his country's application to join the European Union yesterday. In his former pre-invasion life as a comedian, though, he already performed a comedy skit about such an application and what would happen next. I won't spoil the punchline, but in… READ THE REST
Oh, what a difference a month can make. When you first received your pristine AirPods, the comfort and audio experience may have blown you away without a care in the world. Fast forward to that first time you give your AirPods a closer look after wearing them during a long bike ride, and you may find… READ THE REST
Blue light lurks everywhere, making it harder than ever to achieve consistent deep and restful sleep. As entertaining as a good Netflix binge or evening podcast are, our circadian rhythms are constantly under attack from distractions like your smartphone, tablet, TV, and everything in between. Restflix, a restful sleep streaming service, offers a great way… READ THE REST
Sometimes bigger isn't always better when it comes to smoking, and having too much of a good thing can be overpowering. If you're a social smoker or just want to take the edge off but don't want to consume too much herb all at once, this Twisty Mini Glass Tobacco Pipe makes for a great alternative to standard-sized glass.… READ THE REST