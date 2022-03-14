Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in heels, dancing to Beyonce's "All the Single Ladies"

Gareth Branwyn

And just when you thought you couldn't like Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy any more, you discover a video of him, shirtless, in heels and tight vinyl pants, dancing to Beyonce's "All the Single Ladies." The guy has range!

Image: Screengrab