Sage MAGA woman decodes words "corona" and "covid-19" at the Trucker Convoy, revealing satanic roots

A MAGA woman sporting a Q pin at the Trucker Convoy clearly explains what is stuck in her craw when it comes to Covid-19. And it starts with the word "corona."

"When it came out, it was 'Corona,' right?" the woman says to Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars. "Corona is six letters. When you use gematria, and you say A is 1, B is 2, C is 3, and you put Corona lined up, it's 6-6, so that is 6-6-6."

The Qnut, who missed her calling as an escape room designer, then explains that after her tribe "found out" that "corona" was related to the devil, Democratic satanists tried to cover it up by changing the word "corona" to "Covid-19." But there's no fooling this Convoy protestor with any wool, as she further explains that Covid's C stands for "see," OVID is another word for sheep, and "19" is military code for "surrender."

"See—Sheep—Surrender," she articulates, in case we missed it. "That's no joke."