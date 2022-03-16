Boy crashes into a sloth while zip-lining in Costa Rica

When a boy started his zip-line ride on Sunday in La Fortuna, Costa Rica, the tour guide reminded him not to break. But the boy wisely ignored that tip when he suddenly saw a sloth hanging from the cable mid-zip, slowing down but still bumping into the creature. "It's a sloth!" he called out.

Fortunately, this sloth didn't want any trouble and immediately started making its way down the cable ahead of the boy. But, moving at a sloth's pace, it took about 15 minutes before the cable was clear and the boy could continue, according to Storyful. Neither the sloth or the boy were injured.