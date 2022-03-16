Guitarist Jack White claims he can name any Beatles song after hearing a one-second clip

One of my prized game possessions is a long out-of-print Trivial Pursuit-style card game called Beatle Significa. When in the company of fellow Beatles maniacs, it's always fun to pull out the game and put them to the test.

After seeing this video of Jack White (White Stripes, The Raconteurs) accurately identifying most of The Beatles songs played for him for one second, I'd like to see how he'd do on Beatle Significa.



BTW: Copies of Beatle Significa can still be found on eBay for under $10 (the deck originally sold for $3) and all of the card content is available on the game author's (Donald Sauter) website. Try your hand at it. It's hard, even for the most devoted Beatlephile.

Image: Screengrab