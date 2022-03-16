The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv tweeted this morning, "Today, Russian forces shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv. Such horrific attacks must stop. We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine."
Russian soldiers shoot Ukranians standing in line for bread, killing at least 10
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- putin
- russia
- Ukraine
- war crimes
No tubes for you, komrad
In addition to everything else that Putins's invasion of Ukraine has wrought, rock and roll guitarists may loose their tone. The owner of Electro-Harmonix, Mike Matthews, announced Russian-made audio vacuum tubes would not be available due to a ban of certain exports for the rest of the year. Look for a run on sales (and… READ THE REST
Guitar amp tubes are an unexpected victim of Russia's invasion on Ukraine
About a month before this whole pandemic thing hit, I finally decided to downgrade my guitar rig. I had my eyes set on a Fender Hot Rod Deluxe, and I was hoping to trade in Marshall TRS 60-Watt with 2×12 cabinet, and my dad's old 1964 Sears Silvertone 1483. When I stopped by Mr. Music,… READ THE REST
Watch: Russian cops arrest woman for holding a blank sign
I can hear Tucker Carlson complaining about this protestor on his TV show for frightened old people: "By holding up a blank sign, this rioter insinuated a direct threat to Putin's life. Say what you will about Russia and the evil empire of woke not-a-real-country Ukraine, but his kind of terrorism is unacceptable." And here's… READ THE REST
Bring home the gourmet coffee house experience with this food stirrer
Who doesn't love going to a fancy coffee shop and enjoying the delicious foamed milk mixed into a cappuccino? It's one of the great joys of life. The frustration sets in when we realize that we can't have that at home. Or can we? The answer is yes! This Automatic Food Stirrer actually enables you… READ THE REST
Build your own texting device and communicate freely with Chatter
With minimal to no online privacy and fraudsters like cybercrime call centers existing, it seems like it's impossible for any information we share to be truly private. Now there's a way to achieve complete privacy, which involves building a device from the ground up, using your own two hands. Have you ever thought of creating your own private… READ THE REST
Dive into today's 3D virtual world with this 9-course AR development bundle
Whether you're just starting out as a developer or are desperately trying to keep up with today's digital trends, having a clear understanding of the metaverse is essential. This is especially true for today's developers, as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are constantly changing and growing, allowing for tons of great opportunities… if you… READ THE REST