The Bissell Zing Canister (model 2156A) was inexpensive and it exceeded my expectations. It is bagless, quieter than any other vacuum cleaner I've owned, and has powerful suction. It's great for hardwood floors (I don't know how well it works on carpeting since we don't have any).
This cheap vacuum cleaner sucks (in a good way)
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
These woodless colored pencils are awesome
A friend gave me these Koh-I-Noor woodless colored pencils as a birthday gift, and I'll never go back to the wooden ones. They're great for both precise work and shading large areas. Shading is much faster with these since there is more surface area of colored pencil. After sharpening them, you can collect and use… READ THE REST
I've been happily using this cordless vacuum since 2015
I bought this Black+Decker Dustbuster cordless vacuum in 2015, and it's the best I've owned. All the other cordless vacs I've owned had batteries that conked out after a year or less, but the battery in this one is still working. It has great suction and is easy to clean, too. READ THE REST
Great price on an Arduino starter kit
This is the least expensive Arduino-clone starter kit I've seen. It comes with an Arduino Uno clone, a solderless breadboard, resistors, LEDs, jumper wires, pushbuttons, and a lot more. If you need to learn how to use an Arduino, may I recommend my Skillshare video class? If you sign up here you can get 3… READ THE REST
Find Out Which Cannabis Strains Are Best For You With A Cannabis DNA Test
Image via Unsplash You go to the dispensary to purchase a cannabis product that's best for you. But how do you know? The budtender might be able to give you some guidance, but no two people are the same. So when you get home, you find out the THC you hoped would help take the… READ THE REST
Bring home the gourmet coffee house experience with this food stirrer
Who doesn't love going to a fancy coffee shop and enjoying the delicious foamed milk mixed into a cappuccino? It's one of the great joys of life. The frustration sets in when we realize that we can't have that at home. Or can we? The answer is yes! This Automatic Food Stirrer actually enables you… READ THE REST
Build your own texting device and communicate freely with Chatter
With minimal to no online privacy and fraudsters like cybercrime call centers existing, it seems like it's impossible for any information we share to be truly private. Now there's a way to achieve complete privacy, which involves building a device from the ground up, using your own two hands. Have you ever thought of creating your own private… READ THE REST