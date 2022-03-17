Does anyone have two tens for a five?

Going to the gas pump these days feels like highway robbery. Even though bravely bearing the strain of keeping Russia accountable for its horrific actions in Ukraine can endow one with feelings of altruism, it doesn't make the prospect of dropping $60 to fill up your tank go down any easier. Alas, losing money in unexpected ways is one of the aspects of adulthood that you just have to learn to accept. Sure, our parents and guardians may have briefly expounded the transient nature of a paycheck, but it's not something that can be explained; it has to be experienced. Looking back at it, I should've paid more attention to the classic Abbott & Costello bit that's embedded above.

The video is a little over a minute, but the laughs it provides will most likely stick with you throughout the day. If you're already familiar with this hysterical and classic gag, it's definitely worth rewatching- especially in this economy.