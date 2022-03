Red caps are the mark of a genius. Listen to this wise gentleman share his airtight theory as to why JFK Jr faked his death by pretending to die in a plane crash in 1999.

Asked this guy what it would take for him to believe JFK Jr. died in a plane crash in 1999. pic.twitter.com/0IFj3WS51l — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) March 17, 2022

I hope Trump gets this guy's name. He belongs on the short list for secretary of state.