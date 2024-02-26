MAGA genius says Nancy Pelosi instigated J6 to halt Biden's win to ensure it

Political commentator Luke Beasley interviewed a man in Donald Trump-themed attire. The wise elder shared some unusual ideas about the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

He believes Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats orchestrated the attack to disrupt the certification of Electoral College votes—a process that was, paradoxically, meant to confirm Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Using his best MAGA logic, this gentleman thinks the Democrats instigated a violent attack to halt Biden's certification in order to ensure Biden's certification. When Beasley asked him to explain why the Democrats would instigate violence to stop a process that was in their favor, the MAGA genius did what all MAGA geniuses do when asked to think: stared blankly for a long time, and then said, "I don't know."

Here's the conversation:

MAGA Victim: "I know what the truth is, and I believe everything that happened on January the 6th is going to be revealed, every bit of it."

Luke Beasley: "And I don't know exactly what you're referring to, so what would you say that is? What occurred on January 6?"

MAGA Victim: "I'm talking about Nancy Pelosi, which she instigated. And the information she's got will be found on her laptop, and that will eventually be revealed to the American people."

Luke Beasley: "So, Nancy Pelosi instigated January 6th?"

MAGA Victim: "I believe she did."

Luke Beasley: "What would be the purpose of them coordinating this? What's the endgame there?"

MAGA Victim: "The endgame is to get Trump out so he doesn't win the presidency."

Luke Beasley: "The actions of January 6 actually interfered with the certification, so doesn't it kind of not make sense that the Democrats would have instigated January 6 if that got in the way of the certification, which they wanted, because that was going to cause Biden to become president?"

Speaker 1: [Long pause] "I don't know."

