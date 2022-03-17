Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman says "I don't know how to live" on monthly allowance of $3,300

One of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs, Mikhail Fridman, is distraught over European Union sanctions imposed against Russia for invading Ukraine. Since the war began his net worth has plummeted from $14 billion to a paltry $10 billion (on paper).

In a Bloomberg article describing her meeting with Fridman in a London coffee house, Stephanie Baker says the billionaire "is in the strange position of being an oligarch with essentially no cash. His UK bankcard has been frozen since March 15, and the UK government won't let him have more than £2,500 a month. That's not a lot of money for someone with a £65 million Victorian estate in Highgate to maintain.

"I don't know how to live," he told Baker. "I don't know. I really don't know."

