This clip of pathological liar, racist insurrectionist, and alleged sex pest Madison Cawthorn calling Zelensky a "thug" is playing repeatedly on Russian state TV. It makes you wonder where Cawthorn's interests lie. If he's not a paid Russian asset, Putin is getting one hell of a freebie from this useful idiot.
Russian state TV is running this clip of Madison Cawthorn calling Zelensky a "thug"
