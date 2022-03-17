Russian state TV is running this clip of Madison Cawthorn calling Zelensky a "thug"

Mark Frauenfelder

This clip of pathological liar, racist insurrectionist, and alleged sex pest Madison Cawthorn calling Zelensky a "thug" is playing repeatedly on Russian state TV. It makes you wonder where Cawthorn's interests lie. If he's not a paid Russian asset, Putin is getting one hell of a freebie from this useful idiot.