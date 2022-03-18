Bear jumps into pigpen, quickly regrets it

This video shows a curious bear hopping over a pigpen fence seeking treats. In an instant, a large white hog attacks the bear. Startled and stunned, the bear backs into a corner but has no time to regain its composure before the white pig's pen mate comes charging out of the shed to confront the ursine interloper. The two surly pigs assure the bear that he is not welcome in the pigpen. It escapes the pen with no injury other than wounded dignity.

Click to expand