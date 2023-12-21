Bear saunters into home and heads straight for fridge, like a hungry pro (video)

It was lunchtime for a bear in Connecticut, but rather than the usual grub of wild grass, nuts, and berries, this one had a hankering for some Italian food.

So after a family with a fully stocked fridge left the house for the day, the bear casually wandered into the home as if it owned the joint, opened up the freezer, and found just what it was looking for: frozen lasagna.

Then, forgetting all manners, the fuzzy diner did not close the freezer door, but instead used it as a stepping stool to climb out of the window — with to-go food safely stashed in mouth — before breezily sauntering away. (Watch video below, posted by Ring.)