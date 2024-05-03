Man or Bear? Team bear over here, especially if they're as adorable as these bears caught on the Fairview Critter Cams!

Surely, by now, you've heard about the "man vs. bear" discussion happening all over social media. If you haven't stumbled upon this conversation, which is highlighting issues about sexism, violence against women, and women's safety, here's a quick rundown, courtesy of USA Today:

If you were alone in the woods, would you rather encounter a bear or a man? Answers to that hypothetical question have sparked an ongoing and debate about why the vast majority say they would feel more comfortable choosing a bear. The topic has been hotly discussed for weeks, with men and women everywhere chiming in with their thoughts all over social media. Screenshot HQ, a TikTok account, started the conversation, asking half a dozen women whether they would rather run into a man they didn't know or a bear in the forest. Out of the seven women interviewed for the piece, only one picked a man. "Bear. Man is scary," one of the women responds.

I don't know about you, but I'm on team bear, especially if they're as adorable as the ones captured by YouTuber Amy, who runs the Fairview Critter Cams channel. She lives in the mountains of Western North Carolina and creates wildlife videos using footage from the hundreds of trail cams she monitors. She captures footage of bears, bobcats, coyotes, and other critters. But my favorite critters to watch are the bears. Check out this adorable mama bear playing in a bathtub, surrounded by her two curious cubs. Every time they try to join her in the bath, she pushes them away. And here's a mama bear and her cub playing together. Finally, bears on hammocks, like this one, are especially hilarious.

Enjoy these funny bears. And see more at Fairview Critter Cams!

Previously: I had a close encounter with a grizzly bear