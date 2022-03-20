The Clash gives a thumbs up to a Ukrainian resistance version of "London Calling"

The surviving members of The Clash have given permission to the Ukrainian punk band Beton to raise support funds with a new version of the 1979 ballad "London Calling."

Beton's version has new lyrics about Ukraine's resistance against Putin's invasion. For example, the original Strummer/Jones lyrics said: "London calling, yes, I was there, too. And you know what they said? Well, some of it was true." The new version says, "Kyiv calling, yes, I was there, too. And you know what Moscow said? Well, none of it was true."

From The Guardian:

The musicians are now also playing a part in the war effort. Zholob, the guitarist and vocalist, also works as an orthopaedic doctor, and is treating war victims and soldiers, while Hrynko, the drummer and vocalist, and the bassist and vocalist, Hula, are part of the territorial defence and are ready to join the resistance when called upon. In normal times Hrynko is an architect and Hula the co-owner of a company that supplies sound and lighting kit for concerts and festivals. "Many Ukrainian musicians are now on battlefields or in territorial defence," said Zholob. "They've changed guitars to guns. We hope this song shows Ukrainians' spirit and our defiance to Russian aggression. We are glad it is going to be played around the world as a symbol of solidarity and hope."

