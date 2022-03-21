Netflix Tekken teaser trailer

Rob Beschizza

Netflix is making a big-budget adaptation of a beloved Japanese pop culture classic! The good news is that Tekken: Bloodlines isn't going to be live-action, so we won't have to cope with Damien Lewis as Hwoarang, or whatever. The bad news is it lacks the distinctive humor that I remember, at least from the good old days. Indeed, it could almost be a parody trailer for "every Anime ever."