Josh Hawley chews gum like Violet Beauregarde to mask his humiliating takedown on the Senate floor

Traitorous seditionist Josh Hawley chomps a wad of gum to hide his embarrassment at once again being exposed as a fraud. This time, he was caught lying about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's sentencing record. The Supreme Court Nominee's devastating response to Hawley's false accusation would make any respectable swallow their gum in shame. But given the fact that Hawley tried to overthrow the federal government, you can expect he'll double down on his lies to please his QAnon fan club.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson responds to accusations about light sentences in child pornography cases. pic.twitter.com/2YUCIA15nD — CSPAN (@cspan) March 22, 2022