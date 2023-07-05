Senator Hawley uses phony Patrick Henry quote to support religious claim

Senator Josh Hawley — better recognized as the supporter of the January 6th insurrectionists who later fled in panic when the Capitol was breached — posted a fake quote from Patrick Henry on the Fourth of July. This misquote was intended to support Hawley's bogus claim that the United States was founded on "the gospel of Jesus Christ."

He tweeted:

Patrick Henry: "It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians; not on religions, but on the Gospel of Jesus Christ. For this very reason, peoples of other faiths have been afforded asylum, prosperity, and freedom of worship here."

Even when Twitter users pointed out that Hawley's quote was incorrect, the self-described paragon of manliness did not take the tweet down.

Contrarily, here are some authentic quotes about Christianity from founding fathers that Hawley neglected to mention:

"Whenever we read the obscene stories, the voluptuous debaucheries, the cruel and tortuous executions, the unrelenting vindictiveness with which more than half the Bible is filled, it would be more consistent than we called it the word of a demon than the word of God. It has served to corrupt and brutalize mankind." — Thomas Paine, The Age of Reason, 1794 "As the Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion,—as it has in itself no character of enmity against the laws, religion, or tranquility, of Mussulmen [Muslims],—and as the said States never entered into any war or act of hostility against any Mahometan [Mohammedan] nation, it is declared by the parties that no pretext arising from religious opinions shall ever produce an interruption of the harmony existing between the two countries." — Treaty with Tripoli, signed by President John Adams, 1796

For Hawley and falsehood aficionados who share his viewpoint, historical quotes that conflict with their narrative are conveniently explained as manipulations by deep state time travelers at the behest of George Soros.