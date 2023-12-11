MAGA boss Donald Trump is none too pleased with Sen. Ted Cruz (TX) and Sen. Josh Hawley (MO) for not yet endorsing him during the primary race — so he sent them a warning disguised as concern via Truth Social.

"So interesting that the Democrats are looking hard at the Senate races in both Missouri and Texas. Josh and Ted must be very careful, stranger things have happened!!!" he posted to his henchmen, aka MAGA voters, yesterday.

This comes after Cruz would not commit to endorsing the four-times indicted ex-president, saying in August, "I am staying out of the primaries. I'm going to trust the voters to make that determination." (See video below, along with Don Trump's virtual kiss of death, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

Hawley also skirted the issue, saying last month that he would support Trump if he becomes the nominee, but until then he will not commit to any candidate.