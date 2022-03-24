Marjorie Taylor Greene sued for being an insurrectionist — if proven true, she won't be able to run again

Can Marjorie Taylor Greene be barred from running for office again? Yes — if it can be proven that she's an insurrectionist.

Earlier today, Ron Fein, legal director of the nonprofit Free Speech For People, filed a lawsuit against Marjorie Taylor Greene arguing that her past statements and behavior make her an insurrectionist, according to Forbes. And insurrectionists are prohibited from holding public office, according to a disqualification clause in the Fourteenth Amendment.

The lawsuit, pointing to this disqualification clause "contends that Greene 'is constitutionally disqualified from congressional office and, as such, ineligible to run as a candidate under state and federal law,'" according to The New Yorker.

So if being an insurrectionist includes inspiring and encouraging MAGA fans to fight in the days and months leading up to the Capitol insurrection, and then taking credit for the Jan 6 Capitol attack one day later, then yeah, it sounds like Greene fits the description.

A few examples of her traitorous call to arms:

"The only way you get your freedoms back is it's earned with the price of blood," she said before the 2020 presidential election:

Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsed violence on video before the election: "The only way you get your freedoms back is it's earned with the price of blood." This accomplice needs to be arrested and face serious prison time.



pic.twitter.com/MUaP7DvpTV — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 29, 2021

"Let's get ready to fight for America tomorrow," Greene said on Jan. 5, 2021, the day before the Capitol riots:

#TrumpIsGuilty So are you.



Shame on Marjorie Taylor Greene.

She's a liar & an insurrectionist.

You wanted a 'fight'.

Trump lost the election because he's a failure of a President.

And his crappy coup failed too. #ConvictTrump#TrumpImpeachmentTrial

pic.twitter.com/LHkDytprH0 — Lee Saunders (@LeeSaunders72) February 10, 2021

"It was a hard thing we did yesterday, but I wouldn't do anything else. I wouldn't do anything else," Greene bragged on Jan 7, 2021:

Here's Marjorie Taylor Greene the day after the Capitol riot saying "it was a hard thing we did yesterday, but I wouldn't do anything else. I wouldn't do anything else."



Seditionist. Insurrectionist. Traitor.



EXPEL!!!!!



pic.twitter.com/Vj5ojX1TBL — Sylvia Cox (Take 2 … ) (@CoxTake) February 7, 2021

