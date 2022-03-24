Rolling Stone: Sources say oligarch with ties to Trump paid thugs to paint swastikas in Ukraine

Pavel Fuks, a real estate, banking, and oil tycoon with ties to Russia and Trump is alleged to have paid local thugs to paint swastikas on buildings as part of "a false flag operation to exaggerate Ukraine's Nazi presence at a time when Putin was using it as a pretext for war," reports Rolling Stone.

Through intermediaries, Fuks allegedly offered between $500 and $1,500 for street level criminals to vandalize city streets with pro-Nazi graffiti in December, January, and February. The accounts of Fuks' alleged efforts to stir up animosity in Ukraine is derived from multiple sources, including U.S. intelligence reporting. Rolling Stone spoke to an Ukrainian who says he confronted Fuks twice about the alleged swastika plot. Another account of the plot was relayed to the U.S. government in recent weeks by a U.S. informant with high-level business and government contacts in Ukraine. A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter, confirmed that the allegations about Fuks' activities had been received and distributed for analysis throughout the U.S. intelligence community. Finally, Rolling Stone spoke to four other sources who spoke on condition of anonymity and confirmed they heard about Fuks' alleged role in a plot to paint swastikas independently of one another.

It makes you wonder: is Majorie Taylor Greene, who increasing spews Kremlin lies about Nazis in Ukraine a paid agent, a useful idiot, or just a plain fucking idiot?

And of course, Rudy Giuliani and Trump have deep ties to Fuks.

Pavel Fuks? You mean this Pavel Fuks? Rudy Guiliani's Ukrainian paymaster? Remember, no collusion. https://t.co/xiVsQQIDLW pic.twitter.com/2rvrTfc5EP — David Clark 🇺🇦 (@David_K_Clark) March 24, 2022

So nice that we won't get in trouble for saying Pavel Fucks up.

Pavel Fuks-Trump. Pavel Fuks the -GOP Senate behind him? https://t.co/gs0tM29S4r — NancyNoCo 🌊 (@NancyNoCo24) October 17, 2019

And Qevin McQarthy!