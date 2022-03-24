This 1987 video demonstrates the first version of Adobe Illustrator

Lucky buyers of the first release of Adobe Illustrator in 1987 received a VHS cassette with creator John Warnock's demonstration of the exciting new drawing software. I couldn't afford a Mac or Illustrator in those days, but I had a PC clone and a copy of CorelDraw, both of which I used to lay out the early issues of the bOING bOING zine.

Watching this video makes me realize I've been drawing the wrong way with the pen tool for the last 30 years! I use straight segments to create a closed polygon, then convert the sharp angles into curves, but Warnock draws the curves as he goes along.