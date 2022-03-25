Two kookaburras fight over a morsel of food via a hilarious round of tug-of-war, in which one bird literally doesn't have a leg to stand on. Of course, in the end, that is the one who loses ground.
Watch: Birds fight for a treat in unfair tug-of-war match
