This $170 device can help relieve back, hip, and knee pain from the comfort of your home

Let's face it. The modern sedentary lifestyle isn't doing us any favors. Even the people we consider "active" may not be that active after all. Combine that with long hours working at a stationary job, and you have a recipe for disaster, with some sources referring to sitting as "the new smoking."

Beyond the health detriments of our modern lifestyle, the physical ailments that come attached are equally as unpleasant. Sore joints and muscles can feel debilitating, and most people don't realize how important stretching is for continued health. Beyond that, many people don't even know where to start with stretching! Fortunately, the Stamina InLine Back Stretch Bench with Cervical Traction is a great tool that can help combat muscular pain and spinal compression (which can have dangerous side effects).

The Stamina InLine Back Stretch Bench is designed purposefully with enhanced traction to manufacture a greater stretch while the head support strap safely keeps your back and neck in place as you use it. Users also enjoy eight upgraded foam rollers to provide a deep massage on their lower backs. If that's not enough to sell someone seeking pain relief, a 90-day manufacturer's warranty on parts and a one-year warranty on the frame certainly should help.

The reviews for this product speak for themselves, with people boasting about the relief that it has provided them. One user was blown away by the Stamina InLine Back Stretch Bench, saying, "I have tried dozens of products for my back over the years, but the combination of the inversion belt with the base platform has been AMAZING."

You can now purchase a brief relief from your sedentary life for 14% off! The Stamina InLine Back Stretch Bench with Cervical Traction is currently on sale for $169.99, marked down from its regular price of $199.99.

Prices subject to change.