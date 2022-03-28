Madison Cawthorn gossips about how colleagues he admires enjoy cocaine and orgies

Republican Madison Cawthorn just couldn't help himself, tattling on Washington colleagues that he's "looked up to" for enjoying themselves with cocaine and a good ol' fashioned orgy now and then.

When asked how TV's "House of Cards" compared to real life, he said it's all true.

"The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington, I mean, being kind of a young guy in Washington, average age is probably 60 or 70 … A lot of them that I've looked up to through my life," the lawmaker from North Carolina told YouTube's "Warrior Poet Society" host John Lovell (video below).

"Then all of a sudden, you get invited to, 'Oh, hey, we're going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come. … Then you realized they're asking you to come to an orgy.

"Or the fact that, you know, some of the people that are leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country and then you watch them do, you know, a key bump of cocaine right in front of you and it's like, wow, this is wild."

In Cawthorn's world, who needs enemies when you've got people you've "looked up to" at close range?