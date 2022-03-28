Slap Chris Rock: A new browser game in which you slap Chris Rock

Violence is never a good response, blah blah blah… but Slap Chris is a simple new browser game by Tyler Hamilton in which you move an emoji hand to slap Chris Rock. The game helpfully measures your slap speed and rewards you appropriately.
