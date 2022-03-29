Loop Hero's Russian developer invites players to pirate game, since they're not getting paid

Loop Hero is an ingenious and well-received title from Four Quarters, an independent Russian game developer that has denounced the invasion of Ukraine. Alas, war sanctions mean that they're not getting paid even as international storefronts keep taking orders. So they're inviting you to pirate it instead. Vice's Emanuel Maiberg reports on an unusual sign of the times.

"We are very grateful for your support, but the truth is that everything is fine with us. Send this support to your family and friends at this difficult time," Four Quarters said, according to a Google translation of the post.

Four Quarters has also taken a substantial risk of clearly saying in a Feb. 24 post "we are against war." The Russian government has since cracked down on all forms of public dissent, including even referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a war as opposed to the government-sanctioned term "special military operation."