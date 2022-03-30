Donald Trump is referred to as "our partner Trump" on Russian state TV

We already knew that Donald Trump was in bed with Vladimir Putin, but last night a host on Russian state TV came right out and said it, stating it's time "to change the regime in the U.S." and to "again" reinstate "our partner Trump."

Reacting to President Biden's off-script statement on Saturday, in which he said about Vladimir Putin, "For God's sake, this man can not remain in power," Channel One host Evgeny Popov said, "It's time for us, for our people, to call on the people of the United States to change the regime in the U.S early, and to again help our partner Trump."

Russian Media Analyst Julia Davis, who translated the comment, shared the clip on Twitter.

Meanwhile on Russian state TV:



Host Evgeny Popov says it's time for the Russian people to call on Americans to change "the regime in the U.S." before its term expires "and to again help our partner Trump to become President."https://t.co/orPMoKoxwG pic.twitter.com/sPVDhVWm6Q — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 29, 2022

