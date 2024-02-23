"Welcome to the end of democracy" says pro-Trump speaker on stage at CPAC (video)

An alt-right activist said the quiet part out loud at CPAC yesterday, stating the Trump agenda in six words: "Welcome to the end of democracy."

"We are here to overthrow it completely. We didn't get all the way there on Jan. 6, but we will endeavor to get rid of it," continued the pizzagate conspiracy theorist and Trump abettor Jack Posobiec.

"And we will replace it with this right here," he said, holding up a MAGA-style fist salute. (See video below, posted by Republican Accountability.)

As MSNBC's Joy Reid commented via Mediaite about the MAGA party after seeing this clip, "If their attempt to market dictatorship to Americans is successful — scaring is caring — we're in for a lot worse."

From Mediaite:

Reid argued on Thursday that Republicans are simply trying to sell Donald Trump as a "cool dictator" at CPAC, and she was especially surprised by Posobiec's comments. … Reid's covered Posobiec's shocking statement as part of a larger piece on CPAC and some of its wilder moments, including a Jan. 6-themed pinball machine that displays footage from the riot while a user plays. "These people are telling you exactly who they are, folks," she said.