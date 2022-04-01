This is how to start a street spat between two preachers

Just because two people fancy themselves as preachers doesn't mean they will act like the Lord's good shepherds. At least not for the two street preachers that prankster Davram Stiefler of the Good Liars purposely got mixed up with.

It didn't take much to instigate an argument between the two supposed Christians. Steifler simply went up to the louder, grumpier preacher and said, "That guy's a better preacher. He was really nice." (See video below.)

"That guy" was a gentleman holding an enormous cross that spoke about love (and the need for the other guy to repent), and the two preachers immediately began to argue. About what, exactly, I couldn't tell you. Steifler, who sided up with the "better" preacher, tried to engage them in a group hug, but the Christians weren't having any of that. In the end, they simply stomped back to their own corners.