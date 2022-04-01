Watch: A comical look at what Putin's military is telling him

Too scared to tell Vladimir Putin the truth about his botched invasion of Ukraine, his military leaders have misled the dictator. Rather than tell him that his war is "using and losing conscripts," or that sanctions are having a crippling affect on Russia, or, more generally, that his invasion has been nothing more than a shitshow, Putin has been spoon-fed feel-good propaganda by his own Ministry of Defense. And the Late Show has kindly made public just what the the Kremlin's fantastical good news looks like in this humorous sketch: