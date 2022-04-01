Too scared to tell Vladimir Putin the truth about his botched invasion of Ukraine, his military leaders have misled the dictator. Rather than tell him that his war is "using and losing conscripts," or that sanctions are having a crippling affect on Russia, or, more generally, that his invasion has been nothing more than a shitshow, Putin has been spoon-fed feel-good propaganda by his own Ministry of Defense. And the Late Show has kindly made public just what the the Kremlin's fantastical good news looks like in this humorous sketch:
Watch: A comical look at what Putin's military is telling him
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- misinformation
- Propaganda just for Putin
- Putin's yes men
Viral video of Ukrainian ace fighter pilot shooting down Russian jet is actually from a videogame
The below video purported to depict the "Ghost of Kyiv" ace fighter pilot shooting down a Russian jet is actually footage from a 2013 videogame called Digital Combat Simulator: World. If only all this very real horror was a videogame. From Kotaku: Developed by Eagle Dynamics, a company founded in Russia but which is now… READ THE REST
Watch: Rand Paul tells students "misinformation works" in resurfaced 2013 video
Although Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (along with the entire GQP) is known for his recent deception on everything from voter fraud to the science behind Covid-19, he is no newcomer to the practice of spreading "alternative facts." In fact, a recently resurfaced video from 2013 shows Paul actually advising medical students to spread misinformation to… READ THE REST
Latest Qnut theory: Bob Saget's death was caused by the Covid vaccine
And here we go. Three days after Bob Saget's death, far-right conspiracy spinner Candace Owens blames his passing on the Covid vaccine. "So, am I a conspiracy theorist or Nostradamus?" she starts off in a clip from her conservative Daily Wire show, Candace (see video below). "The answer is neither," she points out, letting her… READ THE REST
This NatureID Plant Identification Subscription can help you garden like a pro
The past two years have brought us new hobbies we never thought we'd sink our teeth into. Some of us became bakers, others podcasters, and some people created truly innovative and useful technology for all ages. For those of us who decided to take a greener path, our recent ventures have become a bit leafy. If you've… READ THE REST
Save 84 percent off a smartwatch with a week-long battery life
It happens to us all basically every day: You're scrolling through your phone, working away on your laptop, or checking stats on your smartwatch… and it dies. (Always at the most inopportune time, too, right?) As a result, it feels like we're constantly at the whims of our chargers. That's what makes MetaTime such a… READ THE REST
Create spreadsheets, manage data and collaborate faster for $69 with Stackby
2022 office culture is much different than ever before because A) it exists, and B) it works faster than ever. And while old reliable Excel may have worked in the past, it may be time for a shift in programs to give your presentations and spreadsheets a sprinkle of modernity, so you don't fall behind in the… READ THE REST