Warning! Joe Biden has canceled the First Amendment! Warning! Put on your protective red caps and hide under a table until your savior is installed as President in 2024, and it is safe to come out!

The subject of Tucker Carlson's smash hit Xitter disinfotaiment show is Douglass Mackey, a poor innocent MAGA humorist who is going to prison for 10 years just because he made fun of Hillary Clinton.

"The First Amendment is done," wrote Carslon in the introduction to his latest episode. "Douglass Mackey is about to go to prison for mocking Hillary Clinton on the internet. We talked to him right before his sentencing. Remember as you watch that this could be you." Warning!

Carlson began his interview sitting across from Mackey. He said, "If someone had told you even 10 years ago that you could be indicted by the federal government and go to prison for 10 years for making fun of Hillary Clinton on social media, you would not have believed it. It's a free country, we have free speech. But it turns out not only is that possible, it is likely become much more common, because the actual war is over information. One of its first casualties is a man called Doug Mackey, who during the 2016 election, made fun of Hillary Clinton on Twitter, and then a few years later found himself the subject of a federal raid and indictment, and then a conviction. It's a shocking story. It's hard to believe it's happening in this country, but it is."

As you might suspect, Carlson is lying, as usual. The United States Attorney's Office has a press release explaining that Mackey, also known as "Ricky Vaughn," was convicted for a scheme that aimed to manipulate and deprive individuals of their right to vote in the 2016 Presidential Election. He established significant influence on Twitter and conspired with others to spread fraudulent messages. These messages misled supporters of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton into "voting" via text message or social media, a method that is legally invalid. Through the use of deceptive images and hashtags tied to the Clinton campaign, Mackey led at least 4,900 unique phone numbers to text "Hillary" or a derivative to a sham text number before Election Day in 2016.

"Remember as you watch that this could be you." Yes, if you intentionally mislead people into thinking they can vote by text message, it certainly can happen to you.