GOP Rep. Lisa McClain claims Trump "caught Osama bin Laden" in 2011, even though he didn't take office until 2017

Trump cultist Lisa McClain (G-MI) seems to think her beloved god-emperor overcame his debilitating bones spurs to lead the raid that captured and killed Osama bin Laden in 2011. At a Trump rally in Michigan last night McClain made the claim that Trump "caught Osama bin Laden."

Trump was 65 years old in 2011, but he was surely in better shape than the decades-younger team members he led in the daring raid. Remember, in 2015 Trump's personal physician said of his patient, "If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."