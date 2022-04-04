Watch Mel Gibson's babysitter shut down an interview with Fox News

Fox News's Jesse Waters interviewed homophobic anti-semite Mel Gibson, who apparently has a new movie out, one that made Waters cry because he found it so moving. The only interesting part of the interview is when Waters asks Gibson about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and Gibson's caretaker interrupts and abruptly ends the interview.

"I was wondering if, you know, you had been the one that jumped up out of his seat and slapped Chris Rock," says Waters, "If you had been treated the same way, Mel—"

At that point, the disembodied voice of a woman can be heard saying, "Hello, Jessie, um, thank you, that's our time."

Waters chuckles and tries to forge ahead with the interview, but Gibson's caretaker tells Waters that the interview is over.