In this exciting footage, a concrete repair company deals with a typically failing $40-a-can "paint 'n flakes" garage floor treatment. No half-measures here: they strip it down to the plain cement with a large and satisfying grinder (the diamond pads alone cost hundreds of dollars), use a walking saw to scrape paint out of the expansion joints, then show how a proper epoxy floor is laid with a big squeegee. And then they show how to do the flakes properly: throw them up, not down!
Professionals fix bad garage floor
