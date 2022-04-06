Amanda Seyfried explains how she learned to imitate Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes's likely fake deep voice

David Pescovitz

There's been much discussion about the possibility that Theranos founder/fraudster Elizabeth Holmes intentionally spoke with a "deep voice" in order to sound more authoritative. Below, Amanda Seyfried, who masterfully plays Holmes in the Hulu series The Dropout, talks about taking on the voice.

Sounds like even the Theranos CEO's voice was fake