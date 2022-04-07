Pornhub comments turned into Heathcliff cartoon captions

Someone has created an automated Twitter account that takes random Heathcliff cartoons and combines them with comments on Pornhub videos. Hourly.
And yes, these are some of the tamer ones. NSFW.
Image: Screengrab
