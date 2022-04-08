Marjorie "Snowflake" Greene got the Jimmy Kimmel treatment after calling police on him

"Snowciopath" Marjorie Taylor Greene has no qualms about posting photos of herself holding a sniper rifle pointed at three Democratic House members. But make a joke about her, and off she marches to the U.S. Capitol police to file a complaint. As she did this week when Jimmy Kimmel made a "Where is Will Smith when you really need him?" joke about the QAnon congresswoman, who baselessly accused her Republican colleagues as "pro-pedophiles."

Fortunately, Kimmel has no qualms about responding to the "klan mom," which made for a great opening monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last night.

"Not only did she call the police, she called the same police she voted against giving a Congressional Gold Medal to for defending our Capitol against the insurrection she helped incite on Jan. 6," he said last night.

"So … I tweeted back, 'Officer, I'd like to report a joke.' … which triggered her, the sweet little snowflake."

"Remember, she is the one who endorsed fringe conspiracy theories and repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians. Now she's dialing 9-1-1 because she got made fun of," Kimmel continued. "She's a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time. A 'snowciopath' as people will call her from now on."

Watch the full opening monologue here: