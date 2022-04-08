Sean Hannity bashes Donald Trump by using clever "Biden" code in this amusing supercut

Jimmy Kimmel was on a roll last night. After trolling tattle teller Marjorie "snowciopath" Greene in his monologue last night, he later revealed that Sean Hannity is actually no fan of Donald Trump's, but has just been "speaking in signals and sending very cleverly coded messages."

You might think sly-as-a-Fox Sean Hannity is bashing President Biden when he bashes President Biden, but no, for those who have missed the winks, he's actually just surreptitiously trolling Trump by using codeword "Biden." Once you see it in Kimmel's supercut below, you can't unsee it.