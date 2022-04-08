The International Banana Museum is a kitsch goldmine

The International Banana Museum is a must-see roadside attraction if you're driving through Mecca, California. It's noted in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest collection devoted to any one fruit. The museum contains over 17,000 banana-related items, including a genuine, framed petrified banana from the 1970s. Admission is only $1, according to the International Banana Museum website.